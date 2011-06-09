The Shortlist for June 10

By Jen Odell

During a stand-up act last weekend in Nashville, Tenn., Tracy Morgan delivered an anti-gay tirade in which he said, among other things, that he'd stab his son to death if he said he was gay. Gay rights group Truth Wins Out quickly demanded an apology and an explanation. On Friday, Morgan responded to press reports about the incident, telling GossipCop, "I want to apologize to my fans and the gay and lesbian community about my choice of words ... I'm not a hateful person and I don't condone violence in any context." He also acknowledged that he "went too far," saying the remarks were "not funny in any context." (GossipCop)