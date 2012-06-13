The Shortlist for June 13

Mark Wahlberg Is Going Back to High School

"Back to School," take two. After dropping out of high school in ninth grade, Mark Wahlberg is enrolling in an online course based in New Orleans that will allow him to complete his studies. "It's an actual diploma," the "Entourage" creator said on "Late Night With David Letterman" Tuesday. "I've got to take up all the courses that I missed, and I'm a little nervous. … They're going to give me whatever credits I already have, which is probably like one or two. But I'm going to make it happen." He added that he hopes to "blast through it" in "eight or nine months." (E)