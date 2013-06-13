The Shortlist for June 13

Paris Hilton and Sofia Coppola talk 'Bling Ring' decor in Elle

Do you crave the trappings of wealth and fame that appear in "The Bling Ring" scenes shot inside Paris Hilton's mansion? Well, throw pillows with your own face on them don't grow on trees. "There's much more to life than all of these possessions and everything. And if you want those things, you're going to have to work yourself," Paris tells Elle in a new feature that takes you inside the socialite's home. "Just like I did." Ahem.

But before you get your non-heiress knickers in a twist, consider taking Paris, pillows and all, with a grain of salt -- or a spare diamond, whatever's closest. Says "Bling Ring" director Sofia Coppola: "I saw the pillows adorned with [Paris'] face and I took my picture with them. She's such a pop icon and has a sense of humor about herself. I think she was the first to really make herself into a brand. She's so dedicated to her style."