The Shortlist for June 19

Miley Cyrus voted worst role model for children in new survey

"Mamas, don't let your babies grow up to get buzz-cuts …" In a new survey, more than 2,400 parents voted Miley Cyrus the worst celebrity influence on their kids. The not-so-catchily named website CouponCodes4u.com ranked other famous peeps as follows, from worst to not-so-terrible role model:

1. Miley Cyrus

2. Lindsay Lohan

3. Kim Kardashian

4. Amanda Bynes

5. Farrah Abraham

So basically, these parental paragons would prefer to see their kids emulate a gal who cashed in on her 15 minutes of schadenfreude-based fame by shooting a porno … than look up to a lady whose only recent crime has been pairing sweatpant-jeans with Susan Powter's hair? Oy, parents today.

RELATED: Celebrities Undressed: Who Committed a Fashion Faux-Pas?