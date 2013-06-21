The Shortlist for June 21

James Gandolfini was an advocate for homeless pit bulls, says animal rescue group

Reason No. 10 zillion why James Gandolfini is gone too soon. Last Chance Animal Rescue, a group that works to save homeless pets from euthanasia, shared a tribute to the actor shortly after his sudden death on Wednesday in which they praised his selfless work on behalf of homeless pit bulls. We're tearing up again, so we'll let Last Chance Animal's Facebook post do the talking:

"We are very saddened to hear of the sudden passing of James Gandolfini, pictured here with his rescue Duke. A great actor and wonderful advocate for an often misunderstood breed. His final film will be Fox Searchlight's crime drama "Animal Rescue" which includes a pit bull as a focal point in the story. Much beloved by those who worked with him and known to be a kind and gentle soul, we applaud his efforts to provide a voice for the voiceless, and our prayers are with his wife and children, his family and friends as they mourn the loss of a life too short lived."

Heavy sigh.

