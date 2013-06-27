The Shortlist for June 27

Justin Bieber's new love interest is apparently married

Love may be blind, but the law's not. And that could pose some trouble for Justin Bieber when it comes to wooing Jordan Ozuna, the 22-year-old waitress and model whom he took on an indoor skydiving trip/makeout sesh that ended with the Biebs getting banned for life from the facility earlier this month. "She's still married," Jordan's not-so-helpful estranged mother-in-law, Kim Ozuna, tells Celebuzz. "They've been separated a good year," the elder Ozuna said of Jordan and her son, Daniel." She added that the couple wed shortly after high school and are "probably in the process of getting a divorce."