The Shortlist for June 28

Kim Kardashian is 'chill' about mothering her 'airbrushed'-looking baby

Reports of Kim Kardashian's mothering style are starting to trickle in, courtesy of her various yappy pals. The consensus seems to be that Kim's holding her baby, feeding her baby and loving her baby -- oh, and that her baby "looks airbrushed."

"When I walked in to see her, Kim was holding the baby," Pussycat Dolls founder Robin Antin tells Us. "I said, 'Oh, my God. You're a natural.' Kim said, 'I know -- it's so weird!" (Holding your newborn! So weird!)

Another pal tells the mag that "Breast-feeding is working for her and she already feels she has bonded with Nori, "while a third assures Us that Kimye "are so in love with their little girl."

Kim's BFF, Brittny Gastineau and her mother, Lisa, have also apparently been in touch with the new mom. When E! News caught up with Lisa, she used the word "gorgeous" no less than five times in the course of a few sentences to describe little North West. She also said that both Kim and North "look like they've been airbrushed" in person. To clarify: She meant that as a compliment.

Lisa added that Kim is "very chill and nothing bothers her," about motherhood. "She just rolls with it. You would think that she'd be all uptight, but she is the easiest person."