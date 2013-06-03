The Shortlist for June 3

amanda bynes evicted

Was Amanda Bynes evicted after her arrest?

Shortly after she was arrested for marijuana possession and reckless endangerment (in the form of allegedly tossing a bong out her 36th floor window), Amanda Bynes was asked to leave her Manhattan apartment for good, according to In Touch. The magazine reports that tenants and building employees were already frustrated with the smell of pot wafting out of her apartment and her unpredictable behavior in the halls and finally she was "was notified that she is no longer welcome as a tenant in the building in light of recent events." The source adds that movers arrived at the 47th Street apartment on Tuesday night and removed her belongings.