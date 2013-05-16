The Shortlist for May 16

Demi Lovato is a warrior now

Look ma, new ink!

Shortly after showing off her new tattoo with this Instagram shot on Wednesday, Demi Lovato stopped by "Late Night With Jimmy Fallon," where she explained why her shoulder now reads, "I'm a warrior now:"

"Well, I have a song on my album called 'Warrior' and it's a very, very meaningful song to me … but it's an inspirational song as well," she said. "It's a negative thing turned positive. I've been through a lot and I'm really, really honest on this album. This is a song that was really difficult for me to write, record and now release." She continued, explaining that the Bang Bang-drawn art "is kind of like a tribute to releasing an album as well as overcoming some really, really difficult things in my life."

The phrase shares real estate on the 20-year-old's skin with similarly inspirational reminders including "stay strong" and "let go."