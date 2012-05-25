The Shortlist for May 25

By Jen Odell

Twitter Users Urge Diddy To Pay Bills Before Strippers

While feeling particularly generous the other day, Diddy threatened to throw caution to the wind -- and $2 million to all the peeps at his local nudie bar. "I think while I'm in miami imma go to a strip club and break my own record! Imma throw atleast 2 mill. For everyone. Not just the strippers.," he tweeted. But according to photographer, Rob Hoffman, Diddy should have done a little budget work before announcing his plans to shower Scores with green stuff. "So cool dude!," Hoffman tweeted in reply. "I worked for you in February and still haven't gotten paid or reimbursed for my expenses. Have a f------ ball." Hoffman then urged all of his followers to contact the indebted Bad Boy honcho, writing, "I'd love it you could all tweet @iamdiddy and ask him why he pretends he can throw 2 mil around at a strip club, but he can't pay his bills." Suddenly, #payyourbillsdiddy became a trending topic -- although Diddy's response sounded far from sympathetic: "I know you may think its better ways for me to spend my money. But its my mother------- money! I support the stripper association of america!" Oh well. (ONTD)