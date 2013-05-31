The Shortlist for May 31

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux prepare to move into renovated Bel Air mansion

Home sweet $21 million home. A year and a half after buying an 8,500-square-foot mansion in Bel Air, Calif., Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux are ready to move in, the Daily Mail reports. Since purchasing it, the couple has been overseeing extensive renovations on the space, which now includes a vineyard, wine cellar, pool and separate guest house. Though they'd initially hoped to set up shop together in New York -- Aniston even bought two apartments in Manhattan that she planned to combine -- they ultimately decided on the West Coast. "We tried New York. It was a little rough with the paparazzi," said Aniston, who was born in Los Angeles but raised in the Big Apple. "It didn't feel like the New York I grew up in and knew."

