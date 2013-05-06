The Shortlist for May 6

Are Rihanna and Chris Brown off again?

"I really just want to see as many girls as possible." That's how Chris Brown described his Vegas birthday weekend plans in a new interview on "The Kyle & Jackie O Show." He did end up partying on Saturday night ahead of his 24th birthday sans RiRi, who is currently back on tour.

"I'm going to do it solo. At the end of the day, [she's] already doing her thing, she's on the road," he explained when asked what his birthday forecast meant for the future of his highly publicized, on-off relationship. "The way I look at it is … I'm always going to love that person, but people have differences, and people have different wants and needs," he continued. "At the end of the day she's a young girl. I can't really be focused on wife-ing somebody that young … and I'm young too."

"I just got to step forward and be a man and be the best Chris Brown I can be," Brown said, "instead of worrying about whoever else is going to be in my side pocket."