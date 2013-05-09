The Shortlist for May 9

Gwyneth Paltrow thought the Met gala sucked

The canapes at Monday's Met Costume Institute Gala must not have been made of gluten-free, organic ground flax seed. Or perhaps the dolts in charge were serving canned cheese. Either way, Gwyneth Paltrow found the whole thing to be a yawn. Asked how the party was, GOOPy basically told USA Today that it was the winter of her discontent. "I'm never going again. It was so un-fun," she said. "It was boiling. It was too crowded. I did not enjoy it at all."

But Gwyneth was all smiles the next day, when she and her pal Jessica Seinfeld (Jerry's wife) appeared at the Apple Store in SoHo to give an hour-long talk on her Goop City Guides app, which offers tips about navigating New York, Los Angeles and London. PopSugar reports that during the discussion, she reportedly noted that it was going to be difficult for her and Jessica to talk business, rather than simply giggle. "We are usually stoned," she explained. And now, perhaps we know what was missing from that Met bash.