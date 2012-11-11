The Shortlist for Nov. 12

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Help Hurricane Victims in Queens

Standing on the edge of a truck filled with bags of food and other goods on Saturday, Justin Timberlake helped pass out much-needed supplies to residents of Rockaway in the Queens borough of New York, who were left in the lurch after Hurricane Sandy demolished much of their community. Timberlake worked through a dreary and cold afternoon with his new wife, Jessica Biel, and sometimes-collaborator, producer Timbaland. Their efforts didn't go unnoticed. Tweeted another helper, grateful for the celebrity assistance: "Shout out to Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel for serving along side of us in Rockaway and giving the kids something to talk about besides Sandy." (Us)