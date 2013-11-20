The Shortlist for Nov. 20

Justin Bieber: 'I don't give a f--- what people say'

Justin Bieber's image has been nose-diving lately, as reports of brothel visits, vandalism charges and weed-filled parties pile on top of his rep as maybe not the most cautious motorist. But the 19-year-old, who shares The Hollywood Reporter's latest cover with his manager, Scooter Braun, says he has no problem brushing the proverbial dirt of his shoulders and ignoring the press.

"When people see a negative thing about me on a magazine, they're gonna buy it," he says (via E! News). "Every time some site writes something bad, all my followers go on there, and it brings them more traffic. Now they have all the Beliebers on their site, which gives them money from advertisers. They're just worried about money. They don't care about ruining someone's name."

The singer explains: "Not 'I don't give a f---' to just be reckless and do whatever, but 'I don't give a f--- what [people] say."

He continues: "I know who I am and what I'm doing in my life and what I've accomplished and continue to accomplish as a performer, as a writer, as an artist, as a person, as a human being. I'm happy with the man I'm becoming," adding that the only person he trusts is Braun. "He's always made sure I'm taken care of."