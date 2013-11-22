The Shortlist for Nov. 22

Liam Hemsworth is 'much happier' after Miley Cyrus breakup

Single since his September split from fiancee Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth's personal life is on the up and up. "I'm more comfortable in my own skin than I've ever been in my whole life," he recently told the Associated Press. "Over the last five years I've learned so much. The first few years in L.A. were really tough and scary, but I had to figure things out for myself."

Now that he's learned those lessons, the "Catching Fire: Hunger Games" star says he's able to navigate life's twists and turns better. "I know I'm a good person and these days I feel like I'm more centered and grounded than I've ever been. What I always keep in mind is that I know what the truth is and that's all that matters," he said.

Hemsworth, 23, also admitted that his "Hunger Games" co-star, Jennifer Lawrence, plays a role in his newfound comfort. "For a few years I went down a path where I forgot to be in the moment and enjoy the moment," he recalled. "But being around someone like Jen, who is so honest and laughs all day long, I am forced to be in the right now. I'm much happier."