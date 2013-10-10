The Shortlist for Oct. 10

miley cyrus shock surprise bangerz release

Miley Cyrus celebrates 'Bangerz' album release in New York, says she's 'surprised' she's still shocking people

Look ma, no tongue! Clad in a pink satin skirt, matching bra, and, for a moment, a giant teddy bear head, Miley Cyrus celebrated the release of her new album, "Bangerz," at a private party at The General in New York on Tuesday night with her pal and producer, Mike Will. According to GossipCop, the throw-down was decorated with bananas and giant blow-up versions of the letters "F" and "U" (you do the word math on that one).

As for the potty mouth, the ever-present tongue displays and the skin-on-stone "Wrecking Ball" video, it turns out Miley is actually stunned at the staying power all her out-there behavior seems to have. "I'm surprised people are still shocked," she recently said in an interview with Hunger TV. "I'm glad that tactic is still working because I expected people at some point just to not be shocked."