The Shortlist for Oct. 21

Kim Kardashian is still shedding baby weight

Despite that skin-centric selfie Kim Kardashian posted on Twitter last week, the new mom still has a few pounds she'd like to lose. Speaking to London's Sunday Times Style section (via Us) in her first interview since her daughter, North's birth, Kim admitted that she hasn't had a chance to do much in the way of exercise yet. North's dad, Kanye West, however, apparently has plenty of time to critique his lady's style choices.

"You want your guy to think you're really hot. I'll put something on and he'll [Kanye] say, 'No, that doesn't look good,'" Kim gamely explains.

As for her swimsuit-ready bod? "I haven't exercised a whole lot so far, just because I've been busy with the baby and I don't want to leave her. I still have some [baby weight] to go," she says. "[The] Atkins [Diet] worked for me and I don't feel tempted to eat a bunch of junk food. It's just about staying healthy -- it will come off."