The Shortlist for Oct. 30

Josh Duhamel Hosts Charity Costume Contest

Planning something spectacular, costume-wise, for Halloween night? If Josh Duhamel -- he's that freaky-looking old guy next to Fergie on the left -- likes your costume enough, he's willing to donate a pile of cash to the charity of your choice. "Trick Or Treat?! I had so much fun last year seeing all of your Halloween costumes that I want to see them again," he wrote on his Facebook page this week. "Please post photos of you, your kids & your pets dressed up on my wall. I'm going to pick my favorites in each of those categories & donate $500 (on behalf of the winners) to their favorite charities. Good luck!" (WENN)

RELATED: Celebs in Halloween Costumes 2012