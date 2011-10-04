The Shortlist for Oct. 4

Jennifer Aniston couldn't hide her tears as she listened to breast cancer survivors tell their stories at a hospital in Alexandria, Va., Monday. The visit was part of a trip to Washington, D.C., this week, where Aniston joined Patricia Clarkson and Jeanne Triplehorn to screen their new film, "Five," a series of five short films that examine how breast cancer affects different people's lives. Aniston co-executive-produced "Five" and directed one of the vignettes. Demi Moore and Alicia Keys also lent their directing skills to the film, which is expected to get special attention during October's breast cancer awareness month activities. (DailyMail)