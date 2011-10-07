The Shortlist for Oct. 7

After being turned away repeatedly for not having RSVP'd to runway shows during Paris Fashion Week in March, you would think Kanye West would have taken the hint this week and let the major design houses know whether he was planning to attend their events. You would be wrong. "People in Paris have come to realize that Kanye operates on a different wavelength," a source tells the Sun-Times of 'Ye's French runway-crashing spree. "He's used to deciding on the spur of the moment about going to things, like he does in New York or Hollywood. So, unlike in March, things went a little more smoothly for him — except for how poorly his collection was received." Hey, at least he left the disembodied model's head at home. (Sun-Times)