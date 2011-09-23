The Shortlist for Sept. 23

"It sounds scary upfront, but what do you want?" That's how Wanda Sykes broke the news to Ellen DeGeneres that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer in February. And although she underwent a double mastectomy, the comic managed to joke about her cancer-discovery process. "I was having a breast reduction, actually," she says on the show, which airs Monday. "I had real big boobs, and I just got tired of knocking over stuff. Every time I eat. ... Oh, lord. I'd carry a Tide stick everywhere I go. My back was sore, so it was time to have a reduction. It wasn't until after the reduction that, in the lab work, the pathology, that they found that I had DCIS [ductal carcinoma in situ] in my left breast. I was very, very lucky." She also shared her concern about becoming a breast cancer spokesperson of some kind. "How many things could I have?," she quipped. "I'm black, then lesbian ... I can't be the poster child for everything!" (E!)