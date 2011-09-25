The Shortlist for Sept. 26

Kim Kardashian reigns over a variety of superlative titles: Best-Endowed Caboose, Best Compensated American Newlywed, Most Likely to Launch a New Product on Any Given Day. And now, thanks to a new poll from Parade magazine, she can add Most Annoying Celebrity to her growing list of accolades. The title was bestowed upon Kim after she earned 29 percent of the vote for the "Most Annoying" category, narrowly beating out Charlie Sheen and Snooki. Meanwhile, Coolest Celebrity Couple honors went to Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith, with Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner trailing jut behind them. (WashingtonPost)