The Shortlist for Sept. 30

If Justin Theroux needs a nickname for his motorcycle, might we suggest Oscar Meyer? While his BMW was parked outside Jennifer Aniston's West 12th Street pad one night this week, someone had a little fun by covering it in a sticky, icky substance more appropriately used in gross school lunches than in the pimping of a bad-boy ride. A neighbor noticed the bike's seat, wheels, handlebars, muffler and engine were covered in slices of bologna. "I got the impression it was some weird message, like, 'You're full of bologna,'" the pseudo-sleuthing neighbor told the Post. We get the impression the neighbor is over-thinking it. (NYPost)