The Shortlist for Sept. 9

"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Taylor Armstrong waited three whole weeks after her husband's suicide before reportedly signing a deal to write a book about her marriage. To be fair, the tome is said to be about domestic violence -- she alleges she was beaten by Russell -- and will include other celebrity stories similar to her own. It will also allegedly include photos of her bruised face, taken after she claims she was beaten by Russell. According to reports, the book will be available just in time for Christmas. Oof. (Jezebel)