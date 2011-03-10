His abs may cause swooning, but his stand-up induces groaning.

At the taping of Comedy Central's Roast of Donald Trump Wednesday night, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino was nearly booed off the stage.

Wearing Aviator sunglasses, Sorrentino's jokes were hard to follow, but he did manage to insult the other presenters, calling Marlee Matlin "ugly," Larry King "old," and Lisa Lampanelli "fat."

Then the "Jersey Shore" star told fellow roaster Snoop Dogg that he and the Donald had a lot in common because the millionaire developer owned a lot of property and Snoop's ancestors had been property.

The crowd jeered, and Roast-master Jeffrey Ross had to get into the act.

Still The Situation told UsMagazine.com afterward that he was glad he did the event. "My whole career people have been hard on me," he said. "But I stood in there. I got through it, and people actually clapped at the end."

And he noted that despite his off-color comments there's no bad blood between him and Snoop. "Snoop is an awesome dude," he said. "Very kind. Me and him got along so well. Between Trump and Snoop, I gained a lot of friendships."

Perhaps to the dismay of the audience, the reality star added he isn't ruling out more comedy in the future.

And he had at least one fan from the night. "I was honored that he came," Trump told Us. "I thought he was great!"

RELATED ON WONDERWALL & MSN:

The Sitch and more the hottest singles in Hollywood

Learn all about 'Jersey Shore' on MSN

Celebs who love to hit the beach

RELATED ON USMAGAZINE.COM:

VIDEO: The Situation bombs on 'Dancing With the Stars'

PHOTOS: 'Jersey Shore' hang-outs

PHOTOS: Stars with Snooki hair