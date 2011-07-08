The exodus continues! Hot on the heels of Vinny Guadagnino storming out of "Jersey Shore"'s fifth, Seaside-set season for reasons yet unknown (though it's been rumored that he was "burned out"), Us Weekly is reporting that Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino has left, too.

"Mike walked off the show. He's so over the whole thing," an insider told the magazine.

"I don't think he's coming back. Everyone in the house is so unhappy."

Even if the fifth season falls apart, MTV still has a fourth, Italy-set season ready to premiere this August, as well as spinoffs planned with most of the cast.

Still, is GTFO the new GTL? [Us]

