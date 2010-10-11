A sad Situation.

After scoring the lowest on Monday's "Dancing With the Stars," Mike Sorrentino was later spotted sulking in the parking lot, smoking a cigarette and shaking his head while a friend tried to console him.

Judge Bruno Tonioli called his tango "a terrible mess;" Carrie Ann Inaba said it was a "rough ride."

"I don't know what their deal was. I really don't know," Sorrentino, 27, later told UsMagazine.com. "I was upset. I actually stormed off upset because I tried so hard. I really did. I changed my haircut; I don't know."

He said he was impressed he and partner Karina Smirnoff pulled off the lifts.

"Once I landed all those lifts and the judges were trashing me? I'll be honest with you, it was in one ear and out the other," he added. "In the back of my head, I knew those lifts were extremely hard. I tried my best, and if they didn't see it and wanted to be negative, so be it."

Added Smirnoff, 32, "Honestly, I think he showed quite a lot of improvement last week. I think we can take it as a compliment. They wanted to see more, and we appreciate their faith in us, but sometimes, come on, throw us a bone!"

She said she hopes Monday's show has a "reverse effect, where the judges are really mean and the fans really stand behind us, because we really want to make it through. We have so many great ideas for next week. I think we're going to be OK, though, regardless."

Sorrentino said, "I really did try my best, and hopefully the viewers saw that. I really put in the work and practiced, and I hope they put us through to the next week because I tried so hard."

