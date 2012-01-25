The Social Network's Armie Hammer Arrested for Pot Possession
Smells like trouble!
Actor Armie Hammer -- best-known for his role as the Winklevoss twins in The Social Network -- was arrested in Sierra Blanca, Texas for marijuana possession, TMZ reports. With the help of a drug-sniffing dog, police found three medicinal marijuana cookies and one brownie in Hammer's possession.
Hammer isn't the only star who's been busted for marijuana possession in the Texas town: Willie Nelson and Snoop Dogg were both arrested for similar offenses in 2011.
Hammer -- who next appears opposite Julia Roberts and Lily Collins in Mirror, Mirror -- spent one day in jail. He was released on a $1,000 bond.
Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly
Spotlight
We Recommend
- 19 hours ago Inside the business of being Chip and Joanna Gaines
- 4 hours ago These celebs are pregnant or expecting babies!