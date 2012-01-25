Smells like trouble!

Actor Armie Hammer -- best-known for his role as the Winklevoss twins in The Social Network -- was arrested in Sierra Blanca, Texas for marijuana possession, TMZ reports. With the help of a drug-sniffing dog, police found three medicinal marijuana cookies and one brownie in Hammer's possession.

Hammer isn't the only star who's been busted for marijuana possession in the Texas town: Willie Nelson and Snoop Dogg were both arrested for similar offenses in 2011.

Hammer -- who next appears opposite Julia Roberts and Lily Collins in Mirror, Mirror -- spent one day in jail. He was released on a $1,000 bond.

