Viva Spice Girls!

All five former members of the Spice Girls—Melanie Brown, Melanie Chisolm, Geri Halliwell, Emma Bunton, and Victoria Beckham—once again reunited for the world premiere of their new musical Viva Forever on Dec. 11 at Piccadilly Theatre in London's West End. Brown wore a body-hugging sequined gown; Chisolm rocked an olive minidress; Halliwell looked svelte in a baby blue strapless; Bunton donned a royal blue lace frock; and Beckham decided to forgo a dress for a, well, posh black pantsuit.

PHOTOS: Best girl groups of all timeUnfortunately, the musical—which features Spice Girls songs like "Wannabe" and "Two Becomes One," and a script by Absolutely Fabulous star Jennifer Saunders—has garnered mostly negative reviews. "I'll tell you what I wanted, what I really, really wanted—I wanted this terrible show to stop," said Charles Spencer in the Daily Telegraph.For her part, the 40-year-old Halliwell (Ginger Spice) has only praise for the show, which has sold over 3 million pounds-worth of advance tickets in London: "The show had so many layers to it…. It exceeded my expectations," she told Rolling Stone.

PHOTOS: Music's most stylish starsAs for a real Spice Girls reunion? "We always say that it's just a case of having that conversation and actually making it happen," said Brown, 37, who performed with her four bandmates in an unforgettable London Olympics closing ceremony performance in July. "I'm always the one championing the Spice reunion so you'll have to speak to the other girls about that one. We haven't had that conversation yet. I think quite a few of us are up for it, actually."After the performance, Beckham, 38, headed home with her sons and husband David Beckham while the rest of the band continued the celebration at an after-party at Supernova club in London. Now a fashion designer, Beckham reportedly snubbed her former bandmates at the beginning of the night as well, choosing to walk the red carpet with her hubby and kids rather than with the girls.

