The Stars' Look-Skinny Red Carpet Trick
Despite their strict diets and dedication to exercise, even the most in-shape celebs rely on body-shaping garments to make their figures look perfect in skin-tight dresses on the red carpet.
Take Sofia Vergara and Halle Berry for example, who often slip on a full body-shape undergarment from Result Wear before stepping out in their slinky styles.
"It's seamless, enhances a woman's figure in all the right places and is quite comfortable!" their stylist, Deborah Waknin, explains to Us Weekly.
Agrees Result Wear creator Kiana Anvaripour, "The Marilyn slip ($169, resultwear.com) is the ultimate secret weapon for an hourglass figure."
For those who don't need full coverage, opt for the Stella skirt ($119, resultwear.com) to smooth the hips or the Jane bra ($79, resultwear.com) for a sexy lift.
