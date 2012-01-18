Perfect 10!

Heidi Klum, Lady Gaga and Rihanna make the most of their manicures with CND's Shellac, a polish-gel hybrid in 28 colors that lasts up to two weeks. (Approx. $35, prices vary by salon; in salons only)

The best part? Gaga's pro Deborah Lippmann raves, "No more chipping! But If you like to change your polish a lot, like every 45 seconds, [Shellac] is not for you," she adds.

Lippmann, who also does the nails of Mary J. Blige, Mariah Carey and Kate Winslet, goes on to explain why Shellac stands out above the rest in the gel mani industry.

"The dry time is super fast. You spend a couple minutes per layer under the UV lamp, but then it's 100 percent dry so I don't have to worry that [my clients are] going to put on a boot and smudge the polish. I use it on photo shoots, film junkets, the red carpet -- anywhere when the polish has to be perfect and stay on. Shellac should last a week to two weeks depending on how hard you are on your nails."

But despite the easy and effortless application, plus worry-free wear and tear, Lippmann warns that once your Shellac manicure is ready to come off, you need to take proper care.

"You don't want to peel it if the product starts to lift or loosen at the cuticle. It's super fun to peel, but don't do it! It's 100 percent damaging to the nail," she says. "Be careful when you're having it removed -- they take a stick and push back the product after they've soaked your nails. Make sure they're gentle with the stick -- don't be after to tell them they're scraping too hard.

