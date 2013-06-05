--Rosario Dawson, Camila Alves, Matthew McConaughey and Ashley Olsen attending the VIP Marquee during the sixth annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in Jersey City, NJ.

--Jewel asking the bellman for directions to the waterfront at the Hotel Monaco in Seattle.

--Valerie Bertinelli leading Jenny Craig's team of 30 successful Jenny Craig clients at the American Heart Association's Wall Street Run & Heart Walk in NYC.

--Ryan Phillippe cuddling and kissing girlfriend Paulina Slagter at the DeLeon Tequila party for Flaunt Magazine in L.A.

--Mark Salling, Mark Ballas and Wilmer Valderrama partying at their own tables with bottle service flowing at AV Nightclub in L.A.

--Kylie Jenner and Willow Smith picking up coconut cupcakes from Magnolia Bakery in NYC.

--Carnie Wilson and Wendy Wilson performing their hit "Hold On" at 'A Night For Jolie' sponsored by Lupus Los Angeles & Sweet Relief Musicians Fund at Henson Studios in L.A.

--Pro golfer Seema Sadekar celebrating NBA Playoffs with Julius Irving (aka Dr. J) with a round of golf at the exclusive Cascata Golf Club, hosted by Planet Hollywood, in Las Vegas.

--Pretty Little Liars' Gregg Sulkin ringing in his 21st birthday with Patrick Schwarzenegger and friends at Mixolology 101/Planet Dailies in L.A.

--Jamie Foxx checking out new hotspot Riviera 31 from French Tuesdays founder Gilles Amsallem at the Sofitel in L.A.

--Taylor Swift purchasing six carts full of designer home décor items, including colorful beach towels, at Marshalls & HomeGoods in Narragansett, RI.

--Molly Sims stocking up on her beauty must-haves at ULTA Beauty's grand opening of its first store in Philadelphia, PA.

--Kelly Bensimon toasting the launch of her book, In The Spirit of the Hamptons, with LeSUTRA Sparkling Liqueur at Montauk Yacht Club Resort & Marina in Montauk, NY.

--David Beckham dining on Kobe Tataki with Soy Truffle Sauce at Zuma Restaurant in Miami.

--Ellen Page stepping out for the premiere of her new film, The East, wearing Burt's Bees Lip Gloss in Evening Glow at the ArcLight Hollywood Theater in L.A.

--Bruce Jenner serving Malibu Rocky Oak’s wine at a dinner in L.A.

--Kathy Wakile honoring daughter Victoria at the Children’s Brain Tumor Foundation dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel in L.A.

--Pharrell celebrating the 10 Year Anniversary of Billionaire Boys Club with Qui Tequila cocktails at 1 OAK NYC.

--Ashley Benson wearing a white LNA Mosshart tee in Hollywood.

--Tika Sumpter and Melissa Joan Hart supporting friend New York Giant's player Justin Tuck at the fifth annual Tuck's Celebrity Billiards Tournament at Slate in NYC.

--Psy spotted wearing his usual outfit and sunglasses, eating dinner at RockSugar Pan Asian Kitchen with his wife and twins in L.A.

--Josh Henderson flirting up a storm at Alexandra Chando’s buildOn charity event at Aventine Hollywood in L.A.

--LCD Soundsystem's James Murphy performing for Swarovski Menswear winners Public School's CFDA after party at No. 8 in NYC.

--Bette Midler joking about being too short while shopping for a pair of Robert Clergerie wedges at Chuckies Madison Avenue in NYC.

--Michael Keaton throwing back some whiskey with the crew during the wrap party for Birdman at Rum House in NYC.

--Michael Phelps being affectionate with his rumored new girlfriend Win McMurry at Heraea in the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas.

