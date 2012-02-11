LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Producer RedOne says his goal in music was to "find the next Madonna or Britney (Spears)." Then he met an unsigned artist named Lady Gaga.

The Morocco-born RedOne said he had been producing for 20 years and wanted his big break in America. He wasn't interested in working with an unknown act, but went to the studio to meet the now-famous pop star.

Fast forward four years later, the two acts are multiple Grammy winners, and up for more awards at Sunday's awards show.

Lady Gaga's latest album, "Born This Way," is nominated for album of the year. RedOne produced four tracks on the album, as well as other Lady Gaga hits like "Just Dance," "Poker Face" and "Bad Romance."

RedOne was joined by Rev Run, Good Charlotte, RZA and DJ Khaled on the BMI panel called "How I Wrote That Song" on Saturday.

————

Online:

http://www.grammys.com