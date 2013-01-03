Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by the Nielsen Co. for Dec. 24-30. Listings include the week's ranking and viewership.

1. "NBC Sunday Night Football," NBC, 30.3 million.

2. "Sunday Night NFL Pre-Kick," NBC, 21.9 million.

3. "The OT," Fox, 17.8 million.

4. "Football Night America (Part 3)," NBC, 15.9 million.

5. "The Big Bang Theory," CBS, 12 million.

6. "Person of Interest," CBS, 10.3 million.

7. "60 Minutes," CBS, 10.27 million.

8. "NCIS," CBS, 9.8 million.

9. "NBA Christmas Special," ABC, 9.6 million.

10. "NCIS: Los Angeles," CBS, 8.622 million.

11. "Two And a Half Men," CBS, 8.621 million.

12. "Criminal Minds," CBS, 8.56 million.

13. "Kennedy Center Honors," CBS, 8.2 million.

14. "Elementary," CBS, 8.0 million.

15. "NCIS," CBS, 7.5 million.

16. "Dateline Friday," NBC, 6.8 million.

17. "Simpsons," Fox, 6.7 million.

18. "Vegas," CBS, 6 million.

19. "NBC Movie of the Week," NBC, 5.6 million.

20. "The Good Wife," CBS, 5.56 million.

