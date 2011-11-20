The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1 Earns $139.5 Million in Its Debut Weekend
Twihards came out in full force to see The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1 in its opening weekend.
The film -- the fourth in the hit vampire series starring Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner -- earned a staggering $139.5 million domestically. It earned an additional $144 million worldwide, though it failed to surpass The Twilight Saga: New Moon's $142.8 million domestic opening in 2009.
The Warner Bros. 3D film Happy Feet Two debuted in second place with $22 million. It grossed just half of the original movie, which opened with $41.5 million in 2006.
Last week's big winner Immortals fell to third place with $12.2 million. The film -- which costars Kellan Lutz and Freida Pinto -- has earned $52.9 million since its November 11 debut.
The Adam Sandler and Katie Holmes comedy Jack and Jill fared slightly worse than Immortals with $12 million, falling two spots to fourth place. After four weeks in theaters, Puss in Boots managed to stay in the top five with $10.7 million.
Rounding out the Top 10: Tower Heist (No. 6, $6.9 million), J. Edgar (No. 7, $5.9 million), Harold & Kumar 3D Xmas (No. 8, $2.9 million), In Time (No. 9, $1.6 million) and The Descendants (No. 10, $1.2 million).
