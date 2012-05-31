Zach Roerig and Candice Accola have moved on.

PHOTOS: Sad celeb splits

A source tells Us Weekly that the Vampire Diaries costars have broken up.

Accola, 25, plays Caroline Forbes on the hit CW show and Roerig, 27, plays Matt Donavan. The costars had kept their relationship offscreen fairly low-key.

PHOTOS: More stars who've played vampires

In October of last year, Accola tweeted a photo of Roerig, writing, "Cheering on my man at his second paddle board race! He kicked some major a**."

Roerig also tweeted a photo of Accola wearing a bikini on the beach with "Go Zach!" written across her stomach. "My number one cheerleader!" he wrote.

PHOTOS: Get a vampire-chic home

On May 3, the CW announced Vampire Diaries has been picked up for a fourth season.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: The Vampire Diaries' Candice Accola, Zach Roerig Split!