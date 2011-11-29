Fans from all over will be tuning in tonight as Miranda Kerr (in the $2.5 million Fantasy Bra) and 37 other hot bodied models strut their stuff during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show when it airs at 10/9 c on CBS.

And although it may take hundreds of squats and lunges along with a strict diet to get a body like one of the Victoria's Secret Angels on the runway, recreating their hair and makeup looks is much easier.

According to the brand, "the total beauty look for the 2011 show was natural, feminine and glowing -- fit for an angel."

"Enough with the false lashes. We used to do a lot of fakeness: false lashes, fake tan, blah, blah, blah. This year we kill everything. No more fakeness," the show's makeup artist Tom Pecheux told Into the Gloss backstage at the November 9 show. "You know, these girls are amazing and unique -- they don't want to all look the same."

Below, get the full makeup and hair how-tos from Pecheux and his team of 21 makeup artist and 7 body bronzing artists, plus 21 hairstylists (led by celeb hair pro Orlando Pita).

MAKEUP: FACE & CHEEKSStep 1: Prep skin with VS PRO Airbrush FX Face Primer SPF 20 ($18, victoriassecret.com) to create a supple canvas for makeup to glide on. Using a foundation brush or a damp sponge, buff on a tinted moisturizer.Step 2: Conceal any skin imperfections with a concealer using a brush or your finger.Step 3: To warm the skin, apply VS Baked Mineral Bronzing Powder in Glitterati ($16, victoriassecret.com) over the face, concentrating on the top of the forehead, the temples, the cheekbones and the jawline.Step 4: For that rosy flush, swirl a light pink blush onto apples of cheeks pulling color slightly up towards the temples.Step 5: As a finisher and for that iconic and angelic glow, dust VS Brilliant Shimmer Shadow in Gold Dust ($12, victoriassecret.com) onto temples and along the tops of cheekbones.Note: The bronzer, blush and gold highlighter should blend seamlessly into one another.

MAKEUP: EYESStep 1: Start with an eye shadow primer on lids as a base for the eye look.Step 2: For under-eye circles, darkness or puffiness, swipe a liquid highlighter under eyes.Step 3: Pop VS Brilliant Shimmer Shadow in Gold Dust ($12, victoriassecret.com) onto the brow bones and the inner corners of the eyes. This will really open and enhance the eyes.Step 4: To get ultra-flirty eyes (the focal point of the makeup), run a black liquid eyeliner along upper lashline, starting at the inner corner and extending slightly beyond the outer corner for a slight upward cat-eye wing. [Note: It should look very natural -- the liquid liner should not be overly dramatic or too thick.]Step 5: Finish eyes with coats and coats of the volumizing and lengthening mascara in black on both top and bottom lashes!

MAKEUP: LIPSStep 1: Start with a gentle lip scrub to exfoliate and replenish lips so they are perfectly smooth and plump.Step 2: Apply VS Perfect Lipstick in Whisper (a pink champagne nude beloved by makeup artists and the VS Angels) ($13, victoriassecret.com) to lips.Step 3: Top the lipstick with a coat of VS Lip Gloss is Sublime (a sheer coral) ($12, victoriassecret.com) or VS Sparkling Lip Gloss in Delight (a sheer sparkly pink) ($13, victoriassecret.com), concentrating on the center of the mouth for added fullness and shine.

MAKEUP: BODYNote: In place of the deep bronze faux glow this year was a head-to-toe healthy glow!Step 1: For a little boost of color, moisturize, then mist VS Beach Sexy Flawless Airbrush Instant Spray ($12, victoriassecret.com) over the entire body.Step 2: For highlights and contours, swirl a body brush in a bronzer and run it down the center of legs, on the collarbone and over shoulders.

HAIRNote: This year's signature hair look was full "tousled glamour."

Step 1: Curl hair with a 1-inch or 1 1/4-inch barrel curling iron so that the curls turn outward for a wind-blown look.Step 2: To amp up the volume and add texture, use VS So Sexy Style Clean & Go Dry Shampoo ($14, victoriassecret.com) and top off with a shine spray.

