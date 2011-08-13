Joy Behar wasn't the only lady from "The View" who got hitched this weekend!

Co-host Sherri Shepherd, 44, tied the knot with television writer Lamar Sally in Chicago Saturday, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

PHOTOS: Gorgeous celebrity weddings

The View's Emmy Award winning makeup artist Karen Dupiche helped beautify Shepherd's bridal party, which included Community's Yvette Nicole Brown and Clean House's Niecy Nash, as well as close pals Vonda Morris Pegues, Cynthia Occelli and Kym Whitley.

PHOTOS: A-list honeymoon destinations

The day wasn't without its complications, however. "What happens when you are in your wedding dress and you have to tinkle?" Shepherd tweeted shortly before the ceremony. "Uh-oh!"

Shepherd's "View" co-host Elisabeth Hasselbeck was in attendance, as was her husband, NFL player Tim Hasselbeck. (No word yet on whether Whoopi Goldberg or Barbara Walters attended.)

Sally asked Shepherd to be his wife on December 26 with a 3-carat princess-cut diamond ring (worth an estimated $70,000).

PHOTOS: Stars and their soulmates

What made Shepherd realize Sally was The One? "This man not only loves me, but he adores my son," she said The View in January. "And my son adores him."

Shepherd was married to comedian Jeff Tarpley from 2001-2009; they have one child together, son Jeffrey, 5.