Blake Shelton is much more than just a coach to The Voice season two contestant RaeLynn -- he's oftentimes her protective papa, too!

Feisty country singer RaeLynn, who became a fan favorite for her powerful vocals and bubbly personality last season, returned to The Voice stage Tuesday night to perform her new single "Boyfriend" as Shelton looked on with pride.

But the reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year isn't so happy about the 18-year-old crooner's real-life love life, she revealed.

"Blake doesn't like him because he doesn't want me to have a boyfriend but it's okay," she told Us Weekly backstage. "He’s like, tall, rugged-looking, plays baseball, super hot. So that's the kind of guy I like."

The singer, who wore a sparkly, strapless sapphire blue dress and a trademark black flower tucked behind her ear, played coy about her new boy of a few months, only admitting that he's "a little older," "super cute" and "super sweet."

RaeLynn couldn't help gushing about Shelton and wife Miranda Lambert's relationship, however.

"They're like my second mom and dad," she told Us. "They need to have a kid so I have some pressure off of me! They're great. They're so great."

Papa Shelton even made breakfast tacos for the three of them the morning of her big return to The Voice, she said.

"I love staying with Blake and Miranda," she said. "Blake made me breakfast tacos. He's great. He was like, 'Today is your big day! I'm making these tacos!'"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: The Voice Alum RaeLynn: Blake Shelton Doesn't Like My Boyfriend!