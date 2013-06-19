Danielle Bradbery is having a very sweet 16. The young Cypress, Texas native took home the win for season 4 of The Voice on Tuesday, June 18, but she knows that her adventure has only just begun.

"I definitely got a feel of [stardom] throughout this whole journey, [and] I'm just ready for whatever gets thrown at me," she told Us Weekly after the glitter-fueled finale. "I'm bracing myself and I'm just really excited."

PHOTOS: Before they were on The Voice

On Monday night, Bradbery and her fellow finalists, geeky rocker Michelle Chamuel and country duo the Swon Brothers, performed three songs each in hopes of winning over America. The next night, the teenage singer triumphed, Chamuel came in as runner-up, and the Swon Brothers took home third place.

"It's bittersweet because … you're not losing friends but you're going separate ways and, man, what a great night," Colton Swon told Us. "We got to sing with Bob Seger and did get a car which he [brother Zach] did give to me."

PHOTOS: Music's rising stars

All three finalists were gifted new cars for making it to the top three.

Bradbery's win represents Blake Shelton's third win in a row (after Adam Levine's initial win with Javier Colon in season one), a fact that isn't lost on the young country crooner.

"Blake is a really smart and caring person," she told Us. "I definitely got to know him really well throughout this whole thing and I know he does not give up and he pushes you to do what you love and he just has your back the whole way."

Bradbery, who is the youngest contestant to ever win the overall competition, told Us that she's looking forward to spending time with her family and getting back to normal -- starting with sleeping in her own bed.

PHOTOS: Country music's blonde bombshells

When asked whether she would consider relocating to pursue her singing career, the wide-eyed Team Blake star said she would consider it.

"They've been by my side since the beginning … forever," she said of her family. "And they are just so proud of me and it has definitely brought everybody closer and all they can say is 'I'm so proud.'"

"I'm definitely going to go home first because I want to sleep in my bed," she added with a laugh, "but I would definitely put a lot of thought into [relocating]."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: The Voice Winner Danielle Bradbery: "I Want to Sleep in My Bed!"