Chris Mann already has a friend lined up for the end of the world!

Us Weekly chatted with The Voice finalist at the L.A. premiere of Seeking a Friend for the End of the World on Monday, which his longtime girlfriend Laura Perloe plays a small role in -- and discovered she's now his fiancee.

Mann, 30, told Us they got engaged "about four weeks ago. Pretty recently."

And Perloe was more than happy to share their engagement story. "It was very sweet!" she said. "He had just gotten of The Voice -- so it had been craziness -- and we decided we wanted to take a few days to ourselves and go up to Napa and just kind of relax…Reconnect with each other. We went to one of our favorite Vineyards and he did it the old fashioned way… got down on one knee!"

"It was nice," Mann agreed. "It was our first time alone in six months because it was chaotic. Now it's fun."

And the singer was excited to support his bride-to-be at her movie premiere. The couple joked if they only had three weeks left to live they'd have to get married in a hurry.

"It would be the fastest engagement to wedding," Mann said, before adding, "No it wouldn't. I guess that's what Vegas is for!"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: The Voice's Chris Mann Is Engaged to Laura Perloe