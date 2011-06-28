You've heard them sing on TV, and now the cast of NBC's The Voice could be coming to a city near you to perform live!

During Tuesday's final performance round, host Carson Daly revealed that the show's Top 8 contestants -- including finalists Javier Colon, Dia Frampton, Beverly McClellan and Vicci Martinez -- will hit the road for a summer concert tour.

Beginning July 27 in Los Angeles, the Sprint-sponsored The Voice Live On Tour concert will bring the contestants to six cities including Las Vegas and New York. The confirmed dates are as follows:

July 27 - Los Angeles - Gibson AmphitheatreJuly 30 - Las Vegas - MGM Grand Garden ArenaAugust 2 - Chicago - Rosemont TheatreAugust 4 - Boston - Bank of America PavilionAugust 5 - Wallingford, Conn. - Toyota Presents Oakdale TheatreAugust 6 - New York City - Beacon Theatre

For tickets and more information about The Voice tour, visit LiveNation.com.

By Allison Corneau for Us Weekly. For more Channel Surfing, click here.

