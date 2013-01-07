PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Stilted gaits and mindless shambling did nothing to stop demand for Image Comics' "The Walking Dead" series, with the 100th issue claiming the top spot as 2012's top-selling comic book.

The list of top sellers, compiled annually by Diamond Comic Distributors, was rounded out by numerous titles from Marvel Entertainment which had six of the top 10 spots filled by its "Avengers vs. X-Men" story line. That 12-issue mini-series pitted the publisher's two best-known teams against each other.

Also in the top 10 was "The Amazing Spider-Man" No. 700, which featured the death of Peter Parker. That issue brought an end to the character that was introduced in the pages of "Amazing Fantasy" 50 years ago.

