Stunning actress Charlize Theron was bullied at school by her female classmates and ignored by boys because of her "nerdy" glasses.

The Oscar winner is one of Hollywood's most beautiful stars, and fronts a series of perfume and fashion adverts, but she admits her looks only came later in life, leaving her at the mercy of her class' popular girls.

She tells People magazine, "I actually got a lot of the mean girl stuff from the ages of seven to 12. I was pretty much a mess in primary school. But I got that out of my system by the time I got to high school and was more immune to all of that stuff.

"I wore really nerdy glasses because I was blind as could be and the boys didn't like (me). I didn't have any boyfriends, but (I had) lots of crushes.

"I wasn't in the popular crowd. There was a really popular girl at school and I was obsessed with her. I mean you would go to jail for that stuff today. I was in tears one day because I couldn't sit next to her."