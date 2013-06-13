In Theaters: Now

Rating: ***/4

What's that? You want an absurdly hilarious, star-packed summer comedy? Done!

During an A-list party at James Franco's house, the apocalypse dawns. Celebs such as Seth Rogen, Jonah Hill and Emma Watson fight to survive.

As conditions worsen, the group unravels with biting wit. (Franco makes a sublime confession about one conquest.) And though the hijinks go on for 20 minutes too long, that gleeful final scene is . . . heavenly.

Check out a round up of what celebrities are tweeting about This Is the End below:

James Franco: "Check out my new movie This Is the End, in theaters today!

Jonah Hill: "Yooooooo! This Is The End is out in theaters TODAY! Check it out if you want to laugh."

Busy Philipps: "We saw This Is The End tonight. I almost put myself into labor laughing. Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg killed it. Go see it! Tomorrow!!"

Mindy Kaling: "THIS IS THE END will be the BEGINNING of your summertime movie fun! Opens tonight. You gotta see it!"

Christopher Mintz-Plasse: "Great screening tonight of this is the end. Crowd loved it, so happy to be apart of that film. Congrats everyone involved!!"

Backstreet Boys: Glad to see you guys like our cameo in This Is the End! Tweet us if you're planning on seeing. BSB in This Is the End this weekend!!"

Russell Brand: "Today watch This Is the End with my adored brother Jonah Hill. Smoke a Jeffrey before you go. Unless you are a chronic drug addict like me."

Jay Baruchel: "Americans! THIS IS THE END forges it's way into cinematoporium and filmographic receptacle chamber alike tomorrow! Be there or be rectangle!"

