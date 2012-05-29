PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- Thomas Jane knows firsthand the tight ties between comics and film, having played the Punisher on screen and written his own tales for Raw Studios, his partnership with artist Tim Bradstreet.

Now, the duo are bringing Raw's "Dark Country" graphic novel to the digital sphere. They're adding the title, among the publisher's others, to Comixology's digital platform, itself a purveyor of stories about superheroes, science fiction and fantasy.

Jane says it's the next step for the industry with digitally savvy readers gravitating toward reading comics on PCs, tablets and smartphones, too.