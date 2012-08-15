MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) -- Elvis Presley's ex-wife Priscilla and their daughter, Lisa Marie, have addressed thousands of fans who flocked to Graceland for a candelit vigil marking the 35th anniversary of the singer's death.

The vigil opened Wednesday night after Priscilla Presley thanked the crowd for their enduring admiration of the rock `n' roll icon. Lisa Marie Presley said she always wanted to avoid appearances at past vigils because she always thought it would be too emotional.

This was the first time both women have appeared together at the annual candlelight vigil, a tradition dating to the early 1980s.

Elvis admirers from around the globe flock each anniversary to Graceland, where the singer is buried. Presley died on Aug. 16, 1977, of a heart attack after suffering from prescription drug abuse at 42.