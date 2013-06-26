LONDON (AP) — The music hasn't started yet, but the race to find the perfect camping spot has already begun.

Thousands of people hauling tents, sleeping bags and beer are descending onto the Glastonbury Festival campsite in southwest England since the gates swung open Wednesday.

The June 26-30 event, one of the world's largest music festivals, is headlined this year by the Rolling Stones, who are celebrating their 50th year together. Other acts include the Arctic Monkeys, Elvis Costello and Kenny Rogers.

Grammy Award-winning band Mumford & Sons say they will still be closing the festival, just weeks after bassist Ted Dwane underwent brain surgery.

Some 135,000 music fans are due to attend the festival, which is returning after taking a break last summer due to the London Olympics.