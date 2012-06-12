Want to enhance your cleavage without going under the knife? Us Weekly's fashion director Sasha Charnin Morrison has you covered with her top picks for summer's ideal undergarments.

Watch the video above for Charnin Morrison's go-to bras for any occasion -- and learn more about key pieces from her preferred brand, Vassarette.

"Because you have so many occasions, you need a lot of bras -- which isn't a bad thing -- because you're buying something that's functional as opposed to newsy or trendy," she explains. "These are definitely pieces that you need at all times."

Plus, learn Charnin Morrison's pick for the best undergarment to enhance your bust a full cup size -- and improve posture -- without surgery!

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Three Must-Have Bras to Enhance Your Cleavage Without Surgery